Why rallying the squad in The Miracle Season resonated with Helen Hunt

At the end of February, Helen Hunt stepped outside and saw her shadow.

After all, as someone who insists she “shuts down for two weeks every time the Olympics happen,” the acclaimed thespian likely locked herself inside to spectate the sports drama unfolding from PyeongChang. Now having returned to the real world, she’s steeped in even more sports drama — her latest movie.

Based on the true story of an Iowa high school volleyball team that banded together after the sudden death of their star player, The Miracle Season casts Hunt as the determined coach who rallied the squad to win the state championship for their lost leader.

“I love sports movies,” admitted the star in our exclusive interview. “I know as an actor, director or a writer, you have to figure out what a character wants — that’s the key to everything (and) watching sports, it's pretty clear.”

The Miracle Season resonated with Hunt for other reasons as well. After nearly 45 years of acting, the multi-hyphenate talent notes that she’s taken an interest in real roles recently — in this case, that of Coach Kathy Bresnahan — and found more inspiration from the actual people behind the characters.

“She spent time with me before the movie ever started, talking to me about what she went through, how at a loss she was to show up for these women in a way that would be healing,” said Hunt of Bresnahan. “She didn’t have any investment in whether they won the state championship but instead she just wanted to put them back together as much as she possibly could.”

It’s that creative metamorphosis from real individual to movie character that has not only fascinated Hunt, but also won her an Academy Award in 1998 and turned her into a respected director as well. With the surf-drama Ride and several TV episodics (including This Is Us) under her belt, Hunt is thrilled to continue expanding her career — with one caveat.

“I want to act the rest of my life,” said Hunt. “For better or worse, I’ve never chosen between dramatic work and comedic work, I’ve never chosen between television and film; I’ve just never seen any need to choose between those things and similarly, I don’t want to ever have to choose between acting and directing.”

