Another Lincoln Center president quits after short tenure
NEW YORK — The new president of Lincoln Center has quit after just a year on the job.
Debora L. Spar took over as head of the performing arts
In a letter to colleagues Friday, Spar said she "questioned whether the role is right for me" and "I ultimately determined that the fit I'd hoped for has not materialized."
Russell Granet was appointed acting president. He joined Lincoln Center in 2012 and had been executive
