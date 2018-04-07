Popular Nigerian musician, daughter killed; husband arrested
LAGOS, Nigeria — Police in Nigeria say they have arrested the Danish husband of a popular local musician who was killed along with their 4-year-old daughter in Lagos.
Police spokesman Chike Godwin Oti tells The Associated Press that 29-year-old Zainab Nielsen, popularly known as Alizee, was killed Thursday with her daughter in their apartment on upscale Banana Island. He says there were marks of violence on the bodies and the homicide unit is investigating.
Oti says police have arrested Peter Schau Nielsen in connection with the deaths.
Alizee is popular among Nigerian youths and was scheduled to perform April 29 in the southern city of Warri.
Last year she signed a lucrative deal with Japan-based Petra Entertainment.
