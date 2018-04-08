Stargazing: Blah blah Meghan Markle blah blah

There’s still six weeks to go until the wedding, and Meghan Markle’s United Kingdom charm offensive feels like it has already gone on longer than the siege of Leningrad. Well, no one ever said being a Windsor would be easy. Though I think that’s always been the implication.

The next time they go to Mexico, Pink and Naomi Watts really must vacation together, so we can learn whose spirit emerges triumphant. (Backgrid)

You’re not imagining it: now that his novel is out even Sean Penn’s dog doesn’t want to be to photographed with him, which is pretty hypocritical considering she co-wrote the damn thing. (Backgrid)

Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy show off Hollywood’s latest surgical fad, which takes all the lines out of your face and gives them to your husband. (Getty Images)

Don’t even slow down: Jared Leto says he had a breakdown a couple of miles back, but we suspect it was the mental kind. (Getty Images)

He’ll happily sign anything you thrust at him but if you want to make Christian Bale angry, offer him socks. (Backgrid)

It’s perfect brand synergy: Bud Light and Post Malone, the favourites of people too young to know better. (Getty Images)

Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty line: just apply that little red thingy until you look like Rihanna. (Several coats might be necessary.) But for your foundation needs, save a few bucks and go with Corpse Paint by Patton Oswalt. (Getty Images)

The script calls for “righteous fury” but this is Jessica Alba so we might have to settle for “petulant sulk.” (Backgrid)