Tabloids: Stars are just like us (except richer and better looking)

STAR

Cover: Eight pages of naked-faced stars, or “stars” (it includes the likes of Caroline Kennedy and Vanessa Paradis) would be all the schadenfreude anyone would ever need, were it not for the fact that some of these people look great. (The pacts with Satan made by Kristen Bell and, especially, Halle Berry keep paying off.) So if readers feel no shame for their cattiness they can now feel it for their flawed, decaying flesh.

Star chart: Tom Cruise’s life has hit “rock bottom” because he’s cut off from family and hasn’t had a hit movie since ... er, 2015. His net worth is $550 million. If that’s rock bottom, Randy Quaid is somewhere near the Earth’s core.

Sexy photo alert: For the guys, there’s a pic of Victoria’s Secret model Izabel Goulart in a bikini; for the ladies, a bit of unbuttoned decolletage from Jim Gaffigan. Who said life’s fair?

OK!

Cover: The cover here is a pleasantly frank way of saying “We have no idea what’s up with Jennifer Aniston.” She’s been in touch with exes Brad Pitt, Vince Vaughn and John Mayer and has said flattering things about Orlando Bloom, Chris Evans and even Hollywood’s answer to David Koresh, Jared Leto. That has to be some kind of misdirection. Right? Right?

A queer idea: OK! would have you believe Robert Pattinson might get back together with Kristen Stewart. In future, I’ll pronounce this mag’s name with kind of a humouring-a-nutjob “Ohh-kayyy ...”

IN TOUCH

Cover: That’s more like it: Aniston aims to shack back up with Brad Pitt, and this time not let him make movies with any sexy or unbalanced actresses. So, just Betty White.