Asher and Alexie books among most objected to in 2017

Asher's "Thirteen Reasons Why" and Alexie's "The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian" top the American Library Association's list of works most objected to in 2017 by parents and other community members. The ALA told The Associated Press on Monday that the list also includes Harper Lee's "To Kill a Mockingbird" and one of last year's top-selling young adult novels, Angie Thomas' "The Hate U Give."