Asher and Alexie books among most objected to in 2017
A
A
Share via Email
NEW YORK — Before allegations of sexual harassment, Jay Asher and Sherman Alexie were facing criticisms of a different kind.
Asher's "Thirteen Reasons Why" and Alexie's "The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian" top the American Library Association's list of works most objected to in 2017 by parents and other community members. The ALA told The Associated Press on Monday that the list also includes Harper Lee's "To Kill a Mockingbird" and one of last year's top-selling young adult novels, Angie Thomas' "The Hate U Give."
Complaints range from the theme of suicide in "Thirteen Reasons Why" to profanity and sexual content in Alexie's book.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Spielberg's skill in listening is what sets him apart
-
In Focus
Crouse: Wes Anderson's Isle of Dogs a labour of love and patience
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: 7 Days In Entebbe values political speechifying over action sequences
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Taboo humour keeps audiences laughing in dark comedy Gringo