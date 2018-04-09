Entertainment

Cleo Wade's book 'Heart Talk' encourages a healthy soul diet

This March 20, 2018 photo shows poet and activist Cleo Wade posing for a portrait in New York to promote her book, "Heart Talk." (Photo by Victoria Will/Invision/AP)

This March 20, 2018 photo shows poet and activist Cleo Wade posing for a portrait in New York to promote her book, "Heart Talk." (Photo by Victoria Will/Invision/AP)

NEW YORK — Cleo Wade is known for not only her poetry, but her positive, uplifting Instagram mantras that have earned a following that includes Yara Shahidi and Jessica Alba.

She has released a book of some of those affirmations called "Heart Talk: Poetic Wisdom for a Better Life."

Wade, who has been called the Oprah for millennials, says she's targeting people of all ages who want to go on a "healthy soul diet."

She's currently on a book tour where she carves out hours to give each person attention. Wade says people have a desire to be seen and heard. She adds that you can't love your neighbour unless you find common ground with them.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

In Focus: Richard Crouse

More Richard Crouse...

Most Popular