Cleo Wade's book 'Heart Talk' encourages a healthy soul diet
NEW YORK — Cleo Wade is known for not only her poetry, but her positive, uplifting Instagram mantras that have earned a following that includes Yara Shahidi and Jessica Alba.
She has released a book of some of those affirmations called "Heart Talk: Poetic Wisdom for a Better Life."
Wade, who has been called the Oprah for millennials, says she's targeting people of all ages who want to go on a "healthy soul diet."
She's currently on a book tour where she carves out hours to give each person attention. Wade says people have a desire to be seen and heard. She adds that you can't love your
