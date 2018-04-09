Newsmax hires former Fox executive to run TV operations
A
A
Share via Email
NEW YORK — Newsmax has hired a former Fox News Channel executive to run its television operation, a sign that the media company is looking to become more competitive with the network that is the overwhelming
Michael Clemente, appointed CEO of NewsmaxTV on Monday, once ran Fox's news operation before losing a power struggle and leaving in 2016. Previously, he worked for 27 years at ABC News.
Chris Ruddy, who runs Newsmax Media, says the company has worked on building distribution for its television outlet and now wants to concentrate on programming.
For the first time this past weekend, Newsmax aired a special "No Spin News" commentary program from former Fox star Bill O'Reilly. But Ruddy said there are currently no discussions about making it a permanent show.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Spielberg's skill in listening is what sets him apart
-
In Focus
Crouse: Wes Anderson's Isle of Dogs a labour of love and patience
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: 7 Days In Entebbe values political speechifying over action sequences
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Taboo humour keeps audiences laughing in dark comedy Gringo