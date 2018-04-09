Shatner to give commencement address at Rhode Island school
EAST GREENWICH, R.I. — Capt. Kirk is beaming down to a Rhode Island college this spring to deliver the commencement address.
The New England Institute of Technology announced Monday that actor William Shatner, best known for his portrayal of Capt. James T. Kirk on the original "Star Trek" television series, will address students at the East Greenwich school's graduation ceremonies on May 6.
The school says Shatner's "message will be one of hope in a time of change as he encourages students to be alert to opportunities in a rapidly changing world."
In addition to "Star Trek," Shatner starred in the TV show "T.J. Hooker" and won Emmys and a Golden Globe for his work in "The Practice" and "Boston Legal."
The ceremony will take place at the Dunkin' Donuts Center in Providence.
