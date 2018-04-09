Spike Lee's 'BlacKkKlansman' to open in August
NEW YORK — Spike Lee's "BlacKkKlansman" will open in
Focus Features on Monday announced that Lee's newly retitled drama will be released Aug. 10. The film is about the real-life story of Ron Stallworth, a black police officer in Colorado who went undercover in 1978 to infiltrate the Ku Klux Klan. John David Washington plays Stallworth in the film and Adam Driver plays his partner, Flip Zimmerman.
Among the film's producers are "Get Out" director Jordan Peele and "Get Out" producer Jason Blum of Blumhouse Productions.
