Five overlooked books with excellent hooks
With the thousands of books that are published each year, narrowing down a new holiday read or gift can be a daunting task. Luckily, we have you covered.
If you’re looking for something a little different, here are five titles worth seeking out:
Jen Sookfong Lee, The Conjoined (ECW Press)
Vancouver author Jen Sookfong Lee combines literary and crime fiction in her third novel The Conjoined, about a social worker who discovers the bodies of two dead girls — who turn out to be long-missing troubled foster children — in her recently deceased mother’s freezers. Lee draws from Vancouver’s social history, pop culture and an exploration of family dynamics for a woman-focused, refreshing take on the traditional thriller.
Johnny Marr, Set the Boy Free (HarperCollins Canada)
In a year dominated by memoirs from Bruce Springsteen, Amy Schumer and Carrie Fisher, it was easy to miss Johnny Marr’s Set the Boy Free. Marr and Morrissey, who co-formed the beloved 1980s band the Smiths, became as famous for their contentious breakup as their writing partnership. But Marr’s entertaining autobiography keeps the mud-slinging to a minimum, delivering a delightful history of a life dedicated to music.
Sara Baume, Spill Simmer Falter Wither (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)
Before it was published in Canada this year, Irish writer Sara Baume received a long list of accolades in the U.K. for her debut novel Spill Simmer Falter Wither, set in a small village inspired by her own home. Baume breathes new life into an old trope about a man and his dog, with beautiful, lyrical language and a startling, dark conclusion. This is one of the most quietly devastating books of the year.
Craig Davidson, Precious Cargo: My Year of Driving the Kids on School Bus 3077 (Knopf Canada)
Craig Davidson has earned a tough-guy reputation, both for his hard-hitting books (including the film adaptation of his story Rust and Bone) and his horror-writing pseudonym Nick Cutter. In his charming memoir Precious Cargo: My Year of Driving the Kids on School Bus 3077, the Calgary author recalls a tough period in his life when he took a job driving a bus for special-needs students, proving that he is also sensitive and empathetic, with a sharp sense of humour.
Cheryl Lu-Lien Tan, Sarong Party Girls (HarperCollins Canada)
Journalist Cheryl Lu-Lien Tan’s first novel, Sarong Party Girls, explores the lives of Jazzy and her friends, all twenty-something Singapore women on a mission to snag rich ang moh (Western expat) husbands and to give birth to “Chanel babies.” Told in Singlish — a hybrid patois of Singaporean English — Tan, who did plenty of research to capture the scene, exposes a sordid but fascinating world of nightclubs and lounges ruled by racism and misogyny. An entertaining read, thanks to an irrepressible narrator.
