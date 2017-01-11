Tiny in stature, giant in courage: the evolution of a teenage queen

In 2014, Daisy Goodwin was suffering through what Queen Elizabeth might call an annus horribilis. The British author and television producer found herself unemployed after being forced out of her own company, was diagnosed with a treatable form of breast cancer and, to top it all off, her house burned down in a freak accident.

Any one of those events would test a person’s mettle, but Goodwin credits another female monarch, Queen Victoria, with getting her through one of the worst times in her life. “Looking at a woman who had such incredible force and sense of self was rather encouraging,” Goodwin says. “What I like about Victoria is that she’s a flawed human being, but she has the courage to learn from her mistakes. She inspired me to write and to not indulge in self-pity.”

Goodwin first became fascinated with the 19th-century British monarch back when she was a student in the early 1980s and discovered her journals at the Cambridge University library. As it turns out, Queen Victoria was a prolific, lifelong diarist who wrote more than a formidable 62-million words over the course of her life.

In particular, Goodwin was struck by Victoria’s early journals, which chronicles her crowning as monarch at the age of 18, her infatuation with the Prime Minister, Lord Melbourne, through the early years of her marriage to her first cousin, Prince Albert, to whom she proposed.

In those volumes, Goodwin discovered a “saucy, frisky, willful” self-possessed young woman, “quite interested in parties and boys and flirting, just like any teenage girl would be.” And so, still inspired 20 years later, and facing major personal obstacles, Goodwin began writing Victoria, a fictionalized take on the first three years of the Queen’s reign. Goodwin initially conceived the story as a novel, then switched to a screenplay, which would eventually become the eight-part television series, also called Victoria, which debuts Jan. 15 on PBS.

For both the novel and series, Goodwin relied heavily on the journals as source material, but also drew from memories of her own youth, and observations of her teenage daughter, who, like the Queen, is diminutive in stature.

“She’s tiny but incredibly powerful as a character,” says Goodwin (who wrote herself a cameo in the TV series as Lady Cecilia Buggins.) “I thought about what would happen if I woke up one morning and my daughter was the boss of everyone. It was quite terrifying.”

Although the 2009 film The Young Victoria, starring Emily Blunt, was a critical success, the image of the youthful ruler has never really resonated in pop culture like other members of British royalty. Goodwin speculates it’s because the historic images of the older woman are so powerful they’re impossible to set aside. It’s also difficult to imagine that Queen — whose iconic likeness graces park statues with her thick jowls and stern demeanor — as the same sexually open human Goodwin discovered in the diaries.

“She loved sex. Sex was terribly important to her and I think we forget her humanity in the image of her,” says Goodwin, who also observed that Victoria never seemed concerned about her physical appearance or lack of beauty because she had power.