Taking millennial rage to its limit — with added murder

Kill Or Be Killed

By: Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips

Publisher: Image Comics; $9.99; 128 pages



Young? Angry? Feeling a lack of control over your life? Then try this on for size.

In Kill Or Be Killed, Brubaker and Phillips — the team behind comics masterpieces like Criminal and Fatale — take millennial rage to its limit, with added murder.

Dylan is a college student and his life isn’t good. At his lowest ebb, he attempts suicide, but is saved by a demon and he rediscovers a will to live. But there’s a twist — to stay alive, he has to kill people. A lot.

The book, playing out as slowly and deliciously as its creators’ other sequential successes, plays with the idea of vigilantism as Dylan earns a month of life for every life he takes.

We’re accustomed to the idea that, if you’re a one-dimensional character with an origin story and a pile of money, you can dress up in a Halloween outfit and beat up bank robbers in the street. But what happens when you have real neuroses and relationships, and being a vigilante starts to eat away at your life like acid? This is quite a book.