Invisibles is a perfect roadmap for wannabe rebels

Invisibles Book One

By: Grant Morrison, Steve Yeowell and others;

Publisher: DC Comics/Vertigo

$24.99, 328 pages

Feel like rebelling? Join the resistance and the Invisibles with a book that’s like a roadmap for fighting authority and thinking for yourself.

If you want proof, it’s right there on the second page, where the main character is introduced in the act of screaming an expletive while burning down his school library with a Molotov cocktail. And it only gets worse from there.

Reissued in new editions, this 1994-2000 series is perhaps the most challenging and complicated story created by Grant Morrison, a writer best-known for complicated and challenging stories.

This volume collects the first 12 parts plus a special, and works as a story arc while introducing the bigger, even weirder narrative.

On the surface, it’s the story of a teenager, Dane McGowan, who’s a horrible little person fighting against pretty much everyone and everything. But delve deeper and it’s the first volume of a treatise about government, power, identity, resistance, and — if its writer is to be believed — a working magic spell.

But, however deep you go, it’s rewarding.