Why no one listens to the experts anymore

Tom Nichols is an expert. He has a PhD in government from Georgetown University. He’s an authority on Russian politics and a professor at the United States Naval War College. But, he argues in The Death of Expertise: The Campaign Against Established Knowledge and Why it Matters, practically no one cares.

Across society, rich and poor, right and left, we’re not just dismissing or criticizing experts, but pooh-poohing the whole idea of expertise itself, he writes. And because Death of Expertise came out just as the world is reckoning with the rise of a proudly inexpert U.S. president, his book has touched a nerve.

You might know Nichols from Twitter as @RadioFreeTom, a famously ruthless conservative critic of President Trump. (He very reluctantly supported Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election).

We asked him about the anti-expert trend and what to do about it.



There’s always been anti-intellectualism in society. But it’s become so noticeable. What’s happening?

People don’t want to talk about it, but it’s because of the growth of narcissism in our society. We really have become so acclimated to thinking that our views on everything are as important and as worthwhile as everyone else’s. Every professional in the world at this point has encountered somebody who has told them how to do their job.



You blame this in part on higher education.

I think a motivated, intelligent student can still get a great education in Europe, Canada or the United States. But in the competition for students and loan dollars, colleges are marketing themselves to teenagers as though they’re cars. Many more people are going to college, and many of them shouldn’t be going. And that hurts the whole issue of expertise because ... college is no longer a good discriminator for who knows what they’re talking about.

The U.S. has elected a president who isn’t shy about his lack of expertise. What was it like watching this wave of Trump mania?

I saw it coming. And this wasn’t the first election. Although people want to tie this pretty strongly to Donald Trump, it’s important to remember Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton’s followers believed a lot of outrageous things as well. This has been going on for years. The Trump campaign, better than anybody, caught this wave and surfed it effectively.



Is there something specifically American about the anti-expertise trend?

Americans are not comfortable with ideas of class. We believe in the common sense of the common person. So there’s always been fertile ground for questioning experts. What’s different is this phenomenon of everyone turning into insufferable know-it-alls. We (used to have) a healthy respect for the division of labour. And that’s gone.



There’s now automation of so many things we used to rely on experts for. Could this be creating a false sense that those things are simple and easy?

Absolutely right. The death of expertise is a disease of affluence. When you’re looking around the world and everything just works, you say, “How hard can this be? Who can’t fly a plane?” The other problem with so much technology is it makes people realize how dependent on experts they are. And that breeds a sense of helplessness and anger.

Is that what’s driving this lashing out at experts on social media? People who don’t know anything about your field feel free to correct you.

It's the anonymity driving it. On the Internet, people love the feeling of being right. It’s almost like a drug they can’t get enough of. It’s very empowering to feel like you’re telling off people that are smarter than you in a way that you would never do one-on-one.

What do you think will make average people suffer the most under this trend?

Most troubles are recoverable. I mean if you screw up the economy, you can recover. But when people are out there suggesting that we need to do something firm about Ukraine, and then cannot place Ukraine on the right continent on a map, I worry that we’re really headed into problems of war and peace. This kind of ignorant populism sooner or later will either decay into authoritarianism, or — the bigger danger — experts will simply disengage and start running things without arguing with the public.



Does anything give you hope that this can be turned around?

Nope. There’s no hope. Thanks for the interview!



Really?

Well, I admit I’m somewhat pessimistic. I think the thing that’s most likely to change this is some kind of economic or foreign policy disaster or a pandemic. Nothing will end the anti-vaxxer nonsense faster than a pandemic.

Nobody can look at the world through a completely neutral lens. Do you have any issues where you find yourself being that other person, the person who thinks experts are full of it?

Of course, of course. Confirmation bias is the strongest drug there is. Let me give you a very personal example. For years I have been convinced that the other player at a blackjack table can screw up my hand by playing stupidly. As it turns out, unless you’re a professional card counter, it really doesn’t matter what you do.

Have you done that with anything higher-stakes than blackjack? You’re part of a conservative movement that is hugely skeptical of climate change.

I hate the subject of climate change. I’ve told people "Yes, I believe in climate change. No, I don’t care about it." And I’m baiting them with that. I’m trolling to a certain extent. With the question as to why the climate is changing, I’m certainly willing to be convinced about why it’s happening and how much of it is because of us. But yes, I believe in climate change. Where I resolutely put my foot down is that I believe the policy prescriptions are not obvious. If we made policy exactly according to evidence, we’d have a strange mix of very left-wing and very right-wing policies.

And is that what you want to see?