How to find your life partner: Hire them

A lot of us think that to fall in love with the right person, all you need is to listen to your feelings and follow your heart. But father-daughter duo Michael Bennet, a therapist, and Sarah Bennet, a writer, have one thing to say about that: F*ck it. Their new book, F*ck Love, is about how to approach the business of your love life as just that, a business. Here is their best advice for making your own luck in love.

How does your book differ others on how to find love?

Sarah: Those other books say you have the power to find the man or woman of your dreams. The problem is, you don’t actually have that power. Most of us, we do a lot of work, or we have a lot of good luck. Our book gets you to think more about what you can control and manage.

Michael: One of things we think you can control is avoiding relationships where you love somebody and get attached to them, and they’re not good for you. The months and years go by, and in the meantime you’re not available for the relationship that you do need. Understand that your feelings are going to be blind, are going to pull you nine times out of ten to someone who may not be right for you. You can’t make good things happen, that takes luck. But you can protect yourself from a lot of bad things.

You talk about using an HR approach to finding a partner. It makes a certain amount of sense, but does it take any of the mystery, intrigue and sexiness out of love?

Michael: Of course there has to be chemistry. You have to get interested. But once you’re interested, you tend to forget all the basic common sense that goes into HR searches. If you aren’t diligent in your HR procedures and you hire somebody just because they’re attractive, you’re going to be very, very sorry. Divorce so often is not a matter of falling out of love over something subtle. It’s because something was missing from the beginning, like reliability or solid commitment to the same values, or an ability to handle money. Those are HR things.

Sarah: Marriage is hard work. And it’s harder work when you’ve committed to someone who isn’t going to do their share.

You write that some qualities we think of as critical, like intelligence and sense of humour, are actually not as important. What is the most overrated trait people go for?

Sarah: Charisma. It’s the most deceiving because it’s the most seductive. The most charismatic person can blind you very quickly to what you should be looking for. Also, you don’t know if they're that charming with everyone or just with you.

Michael: Very, very charming people are crazy.

What about the most underrated?

Sarah: I’d say wealth. Because people assume that if you’re looking for wealth you’re shallow. But if you start a life or have kids with someone who is bad with money, or doesn’t let you help with money, or doesn’t have money or any way of getting it, you’re asking for a world of pain.

If you have a person who is unlucky in love, or someone who keeps going after the wrong people, what is your best advice for them?