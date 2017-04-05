Remembering a mother's influence and impact through her pearls of wisdom

During her last days in the hospital intensive-care unit, Karen von Hahn’s mother Susan could no longer speak, but she could communicate by spelling out letters on a white card.

Susan’s last word tapped out to her daughter was “pearls,” which von Hahn instinctively knew meant that she was to inherit her mother’s prized jewellery.

Von Hahn describes the art deco–fashioned strand of precious jewels as “fat and creamy, but elegantly flapper,” in the opening of her new book, What Remains: Object Lessons in Love and Loss, a tribute to her mother, who died in 2012, and their complicated relationship.

Von Hahn, one of Toronto’s most well-known and enduring style journalists, has spent most of the last three decades talking about the meaning of objects we surround ourselves with. It’s a subject she knows intimately from birth.

Her mother Susan was a glamorous, witty, fun-loving, and perfectly tanned woman with a penchant for designer clothes and a driving need to be immersed in beauty, whether it be a Yves Saint Laurent peasant blouse or the satin silver couches where she would entertain over many vodka cocktails.

Von Hahn catalogues these items with sharp detail, in part to better understand her mother’s life and, at times, the pain Susan’s seeming narcissism would cause those around her.

“In the end we’re left with nothing but a person’s things. The reminders and the touchstones and the artefacts of a person’s life,” observes von Hahn, who started writing What Remains a year after her mother’s death.

“What did they collect? What did they aspire to? What did they hope for or want to be? All these things are really expressed in the things that surround a person’s life. It’s like every person is curating their own museum. I thought that was a way in — to circle around the idea of my mother and my memories of her through the lens of objects and what they mean.”

Growing up with a fabulously turned-out mom — and one who demands constant attention, often at the expense of others — can be tough on kids, especially as they test out their own emerging identities, only to discover there’s little room left to share in the spotlight.

Von Hahn and her siblings were often left to their own devices, even when a little parental nurturing was called for. “In our house it was clear that the story was about my parents,” says von Hahn. “It was their love affair and we children were just ancillary to that.”

In the book, she recalls her mother’s obsession with glamour as both a point of pride and embarrassment.

“She would appear at school and wouldn’t look like any of the other mothers at all. She didn’t care about the rules or whether other people thought she was appropriate. She was a bohemian at heart,” says von Hahn. “But sometimes as a kid you think, ‘Oh my God, can’t they just be normal, like everyone else’s parents for just one second?’”

It’s been roughly four years since von Hahn started writing What Remains, still in the thick emotional pool of both sorrow and relief.

And while the memoir may have been therapeutic in some ways, she continues to deeply miss her mother’s physical presence and sharp insight.