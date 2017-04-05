More than a feline: But why are cats just so...weird?

Cats are weird. They growl when they’re happy, hiss when they’re mad, and do that weird kneading thing on the couch for no apparent reason. There’s some debate about whether they love us back, or if they’d be plotting to murder us if they only had opposable thumbs. They are some of the wildest animals we let into our homes. Thomas McNamee, author of the new book The Inner Life of Cats, says our cats love us, and they can communicate with us — we just have to learn how to listen.

What made you decide to write a book about cats’ minds?

I guess it came down to guilt. A little black cat walked into our lives when we lived in a ranch in Montana. We found her in the barn, and she proceeded to live with us for the next 15 years. We didn’t know much about how to bring up and treat a cat, and she turned out to be sort of a fraidy cat. I later learned a lot more about cats. We made so many mistakes. And I realized people everywhere were likely making some of the same mistakes that we made.

There’s ongoing debate over whether cats are really domesticated — whether feral cats and house pets behave all that differently. Do you come down on a side?

I come down on both sides of it. Our cats are directly descended from the North African wildcat, and they’re not very far from them. A lot of their habits and their psychology are directly related to that wildcat. On the other hand, there are aspects of their being that have evolved to be extremely domestic. You have to pay attention to how cats relate to humans. Dogs are easy to read. Cats are not so easy. But a cat really will love you.

So how do I know if my cat loves me?

The first step is to learn their body language. The most important expression of affection is the long, slow blink, looking right at you. And the straight tail with a little hook on top is a very friendly gesture. They will do things to you that wildcats do to one another to say, “I like you”: bumping into your leg with their head, or rubbing their face against you.

What surprised you the most, out of all you learned?

The thing that struck me most is the depth and complexity of their emotions. I really had no idea how much was going on. There’s been a tremendous amount of scientific research done in the last 20 years, and the results have not made it into the cat books that you can buy by the dozens.

What should be in those books?

People need to know that cats have deep emotional needs. Some people feed them, let them out, that’s it. And the cat becomes a living, breathing sofa cushion. And here’s another thing: The most important thing in most cat’s lives is their litter box. It’s true. It’s like “This is where I leave the most olfactory information, these is my territory, my headquarters.” And if your litter box situation is not right, your cat is going to be out of sorts all the time.

How do you know if you’re doing the litter box right?

Well, the cat will eventually tell you. It needs to be sheltered, out of traffic, but it’s got to have an escape route. Other cats need to respect it. It needs to be clean, but not too clean. Bleach is no good either. Respect is very much tied to it. It sounds silly, but if you look at the cat when it’s doing its business in the box, they have this kind of sort of dreamy look on their face. They’re in this kind of trance. They’re completely absorbed in the experience.