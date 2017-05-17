Revealing all the secrets of not so ordinary small-town lives

A funny thing happened years after Elizabeth Strout’s linked-story collection Olive Kitteridge won the 2009 Pulitzer Prize. Strout discovered a group of women in Greenwich, Connecticut, were meeting every Monday to “talk their Oliveness out” at the local Starbucks in honour of her misanthropic protagonist, an outspoken retired small-town teacher who compulsively alienates everyone around her.

“They were very Greenwich in the sense that they were well-off and had their pearls in their ears,” says Strout. “They were not even remotely my idea of someone who would appreciate Olive.”

As Olive Kitteridge was being adapted into a multiple Emmy Award–winning HBO miniseries starring Frances McDormand, Strout was busy crafting another complex character. In My Name is Lucy Barton, a successful author reunites with her estranged mother and recalls horrific memories of her lonely poverty-stricken childhood.

Lucy returns in Strout’s new linked story collection, Anything is Possible, and although she only makes a brief physical appearance, her presence (and newly published memoir) still haunts many residents of the fictional Maine hometown.

Strout, who calls herself a “very messy worker,” says her desk is always covered in pieces of paper, many of which became the genesis for Anything is Possible.

She sketched out most of the stories while still writing My Name is Lucy Barton, realizing “I had these nuggets of information of these people.”

Small-town life through Strout’s vision of humanity — she is guided by a sense of intuition about her characters — includes closeted gay husbands, a Vietnam vet with PTSD, a wife who participates in her rich husband’s assaults on other women and a poignant yet painful mother-daughter reunion.

“I never judge my characters when I’m writing about them,” Strout says. “That’s the fun part of my job, to not have judgement at all and just let them do whatever it they’re going to do and be who they are.”

Like many of her characters, Strout spent some of her childhood in a small Maine town, in a home connected to nearby relatives via a dirt road. Her parents didn’t believe in frivolous entertainment like television, which meant Strout — who was a lawyer before turning to writing full-time — had to rely on her inner resources for amusement.

“I spent a great deal of time alone and there wasn’t a lot of stimulation,” she says. “I understood from a young age how to live in my head. I was also able to observe an awful lot and note a lot of details. I was always curious about what it felt like to be another person.”

It’s not as if Strout’s characters are trapped in time, but they do reside outside of our cultural obsessions. They will never end up on Instagram seeking likes for their food pics, or modelling for selfies in bar washrooms. She writes passionately about those who are more concerned with just getting by in the world. “I’m just so interested in the most ordinary kind of person,” Strout says. “Someone who is just living their lives. I’m so interested in the inner world — everybody has one.”

Street speculates that her dedication to ordinary folk is perhaps why those turned-out Greenwich women with their fancy pearls created an Olivia Kitteridge fan club.

“If I can write something emotionally truthful for a character then I think there’s a chance that will emotionally resonate with readers,” Strout says.

“Their lives are not like the lives of the people I’m writing about, but if there’s something emotionally truthful enough they can engage with that person on the page or even recognize something about themselves they had forgotten.’