Critical of romance: All the lies we're told about falling in love

Mandy Len Catron’s name is synonymous with love. It started in January 2015, when she wrote a New York Times Modern Love column titled “To Fall in Love with Anyone, Do This,” relaying how she and an acquaintance fell head over heels by asking each other a series of 36 intimate questions. The column set hearts thumping, attracting more than eight million views.

Romantics embraced her debut, but Catron wonders how they’re feeling about her new column, in which she describes how she and her still-together boyfriend signed a contract that addresses all relationship concerns, from household duties to discussions around marriage. She’s avoiding reader comments, though her mother and sister enjoy sharing the most entertaining. One displeased commenter called Catron a “robot,” she reports with a laugh.

The Vancouver-based writer, who grew up in Appalachian Virginia, also takes a pragmatic view of l’amour with her new essay collection, How to Fall in Love With Anyone, blending scientific studies and cultural analysis with an honest examination of her own romantic life. In one poignantly introspective section, she shares her parents’ “meet-cute” history and how their subsequent divorce rocked her own perception of successful relationships.

“For many of us, the most important real-life version of romantic love is our parents,” Catron says. “It’s easy to absorb those ideas about how love should work, without even noticing that we’re absorbing them.”

For years, Catron believed, thanks to her parents, that if a couple was faithful and kind to each other, they were destined to stay happily married. “Of course that’s not true, but it never occurred to me to question that idea until they divorced,” she says. “I realized I don’t know how love works, and maybe it’s a skill — something you can be good at, not just something that happens to you — and maybe I’m not good at it.”

The book also examines the predominant tropes of romantic love that dominate pop culture, from Cinderella to Pretty Woman, and how some of the movies Catron loved the most growing up are the most problematic. She groans when speaking about the issues in John Hughes’ 1984 coming-of-age film Sixteen Candles: how love-struck Samantha (Molly Ringwald) gets the attention of cool senior Jake by doing absolutely nothing.

“I really believed if you loved someone enough, eventually some wheels would start turning in the universe, and they would notice you, and love you back,” Catron says. “It’s another man of high social status who notices ‘the girl’ and chooses her, and that’s what transforms her life into something she’s always wanted. This is the idea we give to children in the early years of their lives. It’s such a problem.”

The good news, Catron says, is that we’re becoming exposed to more diverse stories from those who in the past have existed on the margins, such as on the TV show Transparent, about a retired professor and father (Jeffrey Tambor), who admits to her family that she identifies as a woman. “The characters all seem open to whatever experiences of love are open to them,” she says. “There’s something remarkable about that. I think we could all benefit from opening up to that idea.”