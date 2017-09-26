Rogers Writers’ Trust doubles fiction prize to $50,000

The Rogers Writers’ Trust has doubled its fiction award to $50,000 for the winner and $5,000 to each of the four finalists nominated for its prestigious prize, which recognizes the year’s best Canadian novel or short-story collection.

Past winners of the prize founded in 1997 include André Alexis, Austin Clarke, Alice Munro, Lawrence Hill and Emma Donoghue. Finalists for the 2017 prize will be announced Wednesday.

In 2014, the Scotiabank Giller Prize in 2014 doubled its prize to $100,000 for the winner and $10,000 for each finalist on a short list that usually runs at five titles but has been known to run to six. Sean Michaels was the first writer to win that enhanced prize.

The next of the “big three” national Canadian literary prizes, the Governor General’s Literary Awards, will announce its short list Oct. 4. Nominees won’t be vying for an enhanced payout; the amount awarded the winner still stands at $25,000, with each finalist receiving $1,000.

The winner of the Writers’ Trust prize will be revealed Nov. 14 in a ceremony at the Glenn Gould Studio in Toronto.