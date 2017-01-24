‘Oscars so white’ hashtag creator says Hollywood still has a ways to go

It has been almost two years since April Reign coined the hashtag #OscarsSoWhite in response to the lack of diversity in the nominations, and while the woman who helped kick off the discussion is glad to see progress made, she still believes Hollywood can do much better.

“I am pleased to see that there are nominations for films reflecting the black experience, however, #OscarsSoWhite is far from over, because there is still a dearth of movies reflecting other marginalized communities,” said Reign, a Washington, D.C.-based writer, in an interview with the Star after the Oscars nominations came out Tuesday morning. “It was never just a black and white thing, and never just a race thing. It is about traditionally under-represented communities seeing themselves and we still have a ways to go before we get there.”

Two things that she specifically points out are disabled actors playing disabled characters, and in particular, the depiction of Asian Americans.

“Patrick Stewart is fantastic as Professor X, but why don’t we have an actual disabled person as a super hero?” says Reign. “I’m still waiting on an end to the cultural appropriation of the Asian American and Pacific Islander experience, so while we are making a step forward, with respect to films that respect the black experience, it is a step backwards with things like Ghost in the Shell, Dr. Strange and Matt Damon’s movie, The Great Wall.”

Ghost in the Shell and Dr. Strange have come under criticism because of so-called race bending — the act of changing a character’s race in a film from its source, typically to be portrayed by a white actor. Dr. Strange featured Tilda Swinton playing a character who was Asian in the comics, while the upcoming live-action version of the Japanese anime comic Ghost in the Shell stars Scarlett Johansson. The Great Wall, being released in North America next month, stars Damon as a European mercenary who ends up defending China against monsters.

“As for Matt Damon being the saviour of a billion Chinese people, as if there wasn’t one Asian actor in all of the world they could have found to play that role? Why wasn’t John Cho asked? Or Ken Watanabe? Did they even get a chance to read for that part. That’s what #OscarsSoWhite is about,” says Reign. “It’s disrespectful to the actual community, and it provides one less opportunity for them to tell their own story.”

Reign started the hashtag in January 2015, with the tweet: “#OscarsSoWhite they asked to touch my hair.” It was in response to the fact that no actors of colour were nominated that year, something that also happened the following year. Last year the hashtag picked up steam as the lack of diversity became a huge discussion, with many high-profile actors and celebrities, including Spike Lee and Jada Pinkett Smith talking about potentially boycotting the awards show.

Cheryl Boone Isaacs, President of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences issued a statement last January about how seriously the Academy was taking the discussion, saying that the organization would be making changes to its membership to better reflect society.

“I am both heartbroken and frustrated about the lack of inclusion. This is a difficult but important conversation, and it’s time for big changes. The Academy is taking dramatic steps to alter the makeup of our membership. In the coming days and weeks we will conduct a review of our membership recruitment in order to bring about much-needed diversity in our 2016 class and beyond.”

This year’s nominations are being hailed for being more diverse, and Reign thinks that while it is the people in front of the camera that always get the spotlight, it is important to remember the behind the scene nominations as well.

“I want to highlight the fact that we have the first black cinematographer nominated in Bradford Young for Arrival, as well as four of the adapted screenplay nominees — Hidden Figures, Fences, Lion and Moonlight — which speaks to the importance of what happens behind the camera,” she says.