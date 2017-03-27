Ep. 10: FLAMES UP CLOSE with Ryan Leslie, guest Brian Elliott

It's always good to see behind the mask of an NHL goalie.



For the most part they're a quirky bunch with a unique perspective, along with some fantastic stories to share.



It's probably why so many make great TV sports broadcasters.



And speaking of television, this week's Flames Up Close guest was goaltender Brian Elliott. His father, Bill, has been involved in TV for years.

He helped bring you such Canadian classics as the 80's-era Bumper Stumpers, and the Red Green Show. More recently, a kids video game show which saw Brian and his buddies filling in on camera from time to time.



This season may be somewhat of interesting reality TV show for the netminder who has seen his fair share of ups and downs.



Elliot's been through a lot this past year, from the joys and adjustments of being a new father to being on a new team in a new city.

How about going from a rough start on the ice to the franchise-tying record 11 straight wins while pushing his team into playoff contention?

At 31 years old, the former Wisconsin Badger is in a very interesting position. He's playing some of his very best hockey coming down the stretch, which he has done the last number of years. But what's different this time around is that he's a free agent at the end of the season.

Which raises a number of questions. Will the Flames look to re-sign him? Does he want to test free agency waters or stay in a place he loves? What will it cost and for how long?