Column
Podcast
A podcast about life in Canadian cities. Produced by Metro News and co-hosted by Vass Bednar, Matt Elliott and Luke Simcoe.
Ep. 16: Doing laundry in Guelph
Housing and home prices with Metro reporter May Warren
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Luke and Matt are joined by Metro’s own May Warren this week for a deep dive into everything that sucks about housing in Toronto!
We discuss whether it’s really possible to continuously report on the unaffordability of housing without eventually falling into a pit of despair. May strains to find some bright spots to tell us about and we chat a bit about the virtues of renting.
Later, we take a surprise detour to the Guelph, Ont., where it’s remarkably easy to find a beautiful, affordable place to live and also there are full-size laundry machines and, wow, Guelph sounds great. Should we all move to Guelph? Guelph!
We then talk a bit about Airbnb and other app-based services, and whether they’re distorting the market. Matt, as always, is conflicted.
To round things out, Matt gives a thumbs up to the Canadian mayors who signed a letter demanding more governmental powers, while Luke gives some props to Edmonton for their move to provide additional temporary shelter space in this cold, cold winter.
Show links
- May Warren at metronews.ca
- May Warren on Twitter
- May’s housing stories
- Got space to spare? Rent it out to someone in need
- Toronto's house prices predicted to rise more than Vancouver: report
- Canadians thinking outside the box when it comes to snagging dream home
- It's official,Toronto rent has gone up from last year
- Report on Canada's National Housing Strategy misses mark for millennials, advocate says
- Average rent for a one-bedroom condo in Toronto shoots up to $1,777
- What is Vancouver doing with Airbnb, and what does it mean for Toronto?
- Toronto man says landlord evicting him to rent unit on Airbnb
Thumbs Up/Thumbs Down