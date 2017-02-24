Safe Space Ep. 1: No votes for teens and olds

Every week on Safe Space, Ishmael Daro and Vicky Mochama will take a look at the week’s news and share their views.

On the premiere episode of their podcast, they share their worst takes on everything from who should get to vote, how much money journalists should make and what exactly is a pony?

This preview show also includes clips that’ll give you an idea what to expect in the weeks ahead.

Nick Zarzycki (The Syrup Trap, Gawken) and Alison Smith (Queen’s Park Today, Detangled) joined the panel earlier in January to talk about the prime minister’s vacation and the dangers that lurk in South East Calgary.

