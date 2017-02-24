Podcast
Safe Space
Vicky Mochama and Ishmael Daro talk about everything that’s happening in your neck of the woods, if that place is Canada and all the other countries of the world. Each week, join them and special guests to get the finer details of politics, opinion — and which animals you can’t trust.
Safe Space Ep. 1: No votes for teens and olds
In this preview episode, Vicky Mochama and Ishmael Daro talk voting rights, money for journalists and try to figure out what exactly is a pony?
Every week on Safe Space, Ishmael Daro and Vicky Mochama will take a look at the week’s news and share their views.
On the premiere episode of their podcast, they share their worst takes on everything from who should get to vote, how much money journalists should make and what exactly is a pony?
This preview show also includes clips that’ll give you an idea what to expect in the weeks ahead.
Nick Zarzycki (The Syrup Trap, Gawken) and Alison Smith (Queen’s Park Today, Detangled) joined the panel earlier in January to talk about the prime minister’s vacation and the dangers that lurk in South East Calgary.
Follow the show on Twitter @itsasafespace. Tweet at our hosts @vmochama & @id4ro.
