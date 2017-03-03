Safe Space Ep. 2: Amazing grace and the conservative race

This week on Safe Space, Chatelaine senior writer Sarah Boesveld and freelance journalist Desmond Cole join Vicky and Ishmael to talk about the Conservative Party leadership race, get frustrated about Canada’s hypocrisy on race. They also laugh about what happened at the Oscars.

Vicky starts beyond frustrated by the ruling on a sexual assault case out of Halifax. She ends pretty vexed at the pen manufacturing industry because we are all complicated people with rich inner lives. After his opinion in the preview episode that all dogs are boys, Ishmael delves into the gender of the world’s most famous lasagna-eating cat. Boldest of all, Sarah thinks Donald Trump is good for feminism.

The Conservative leadership candidates met in Edmonton this week. All except Kevin O’Leary who, in protest of the format, decided to do something a little different. In a week where both O’Leary and Leitch stood out for some interesting videos, what does any of it mean for the race and future of the Conservative Party?

Canadians are seeing more and more attacks on Jewish and Muslim communities while politicians of all stripes are either dog-whistling or not doing enough. Is racism part of what Canada is all about?

La La Land thought they’d won Best Picture. One of their producers had to correct that. Now Moonlight, the actual Best Picture winner, has to share their story with La La Land. Is that fair? Has Vicky stopped laughing about it?

Guests: Sarah Boesveld (@sarahboesveld) is a senior writer for Chatelaine magazine. Desmond Cole (@desmondcole) is a freelance journalist who is debuting a documentary called “The Skin We’re In” on CBC (March 9th, 9 p.m.)

Follow the show on Twitter @itsasafespace. Follow Vicky @vmochama. Follow Ishmael @id4ro.

