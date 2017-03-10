Safe Space Ep. 3: Hermione feminism in the Beyoncé age

Editor and culture writer Amil Niazi (VICE) and freelance writer Kyrell Grant joins Safe Space hosts Vicky Mochama (Metro News) and Ishmael Daro (Buzzfeed Canada) on Safe Space this week to talk about libertarian memes, the women's strike on International Women's Day, Katy Perry's newfound wokeness and being called out by the #Beyhive.

It hasn’t been a great week for public personalities on social media. Ishmael sounds off on a Red Pill meme that Conservative leadership candidate Maxime “Mad Max” Bernier shared.

The panel gets into their problems and concerns about the women’s strike, most of which are exemplified by Sophie Gregoire Trudeau’s Instagram post asking women to take a picture with a male ally for International Women’s Day. As well, Emma Watson’s “feminism is about choice” plea is heard by Beyoncé’s Beyhive and met with archival research.

