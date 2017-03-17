Safe Space Ep. 4: To the left and to the far right

Buzzfeed's Scaachi Koul and freelance writer Navneet Alang join Safe Space this week to talk about the the role of Beyoncé in the NDP leadership race, the evolution of Girl Guiding and the need to sink the Rebel dot media.

The big takeaway this week is that everything is bad. Pie is bad, Amy Schumer is bad, and St. Patrick's Day is bad. But Ishmael is determined to be positive: he wants a more humble lifestyle of alleged hackers and a return to a better time in rap.

The panel chats about the way the Trump administration's ban on Muslims has filtered down to the Girl Guides of Canada who are planning to skip America altogether. But are these kinds of stories truly new or are they being a little played up?

The federal NDP race has started in full this week and the question is: who even are they now? At least one of them, Niki Ashton, is a Beyoncé fan and got called out by Black Lives Matter Vancouver for it.

Finally, what is happening on Canada's far right? There's a schism opening up at the Rebel which, depending on who you are, is either a right-wing media outlet or a hateful propaganda group.

Guests: Scaachi Koul (@scaachi) is a culture writer at Buzzfeed and the author of One Day We'll All Be Dead And None Of This Will Matter. Navneet Alang (@navalang) is a freelance writer on tech, identity issues and culture. His work can be found in the Globe and Mail, the New Republic and many more.