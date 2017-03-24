Safe Space Ep. 5: Bill’s budget and babying Quebec

Chatelaine associate editor Sadiya Ansari and National Post reporter Tristin Hopper join Vicky and Ishmael on Safe Space this week.

On this episode, they discuss the budget news: is it really new or is it the same budget, different year?

There are also big changes in Alberta where Jason Kenney has won the Progressive Conservative leadership by promising to 'unite the right'. Tristin give us an expert overview of what that means for Alberta politics.

And a Maclean's piece seems to have lost the writer his side-gig in academia. Is this a question of academic freedom or simply a case of cause meeting effect?

In Takeaways this week, Sadiya makes a case for sweetness, Tristin argues against homework, Vicky demands tax breaks for the childfree and Ishmael goes in on dark chocolate.

___

