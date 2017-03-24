Podcast
Safe Space
Vicky Mochama and Ishmael Daro talk about everything that’s happening in your neck of the woods, if that place is Canada and all the other countries of the world. Each week, join them and special guests to get the finer details of politics, opinion — and which animals you can’t trust.
Safe Space Ep. 5: Bill’s budget and babying Quebec
Vicky and Ismael join in discussion with guests Sadiya Ansari, associate editor at Chatelaine, and National Post reporter Tristan Hopper to talk budget, Alberta and Quebec's kerfuffle with one journalist.
Chatelaine associate editor Sadiya Ansari and National Post reporter Tristin Hopper join Vicky and Ishmael on Safe Space this week.
On this episode, they discuss the budget news: is it really new or is it the same budget, different year?
There are also big changes in Alberta where Jason Kenney has won the Progressive Conservative leadership by promising to 'unite the right'. Tristin give us an expert overview of what that means for Alberta politics.
And a Maclean's piece seems to have lost the writer his side-gig in academia. Is this a question of academic freedom or simply a case of cause meeting effect?
In Takeaways this week, Sadiya makes a case for sweetness, Tristin argues against homework, Vicky demands tax breaks for the childfree and Ishmael goes in on dark chocolate.
Follow the show on Twitter @itsasafespace. Follow Vicky @vmochama. Follow Ishmael @id4ro.