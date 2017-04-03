Podcast
Safe Space
Vicky Mochama and Ishmael Daro talk about everything that’s happening in your neck of the woods, if that place is Canada and all the other countries of the world. Each week, join them and special guests to get the finer details of politics, opinion — and which animals you can’t trust.
Safe Space Ep. 6: The whole gay thing
On this week's podcast, Vicky and Ishamel talk pay for female hockey players, marijuana news and an update on the Conservative race. Joined by guests Justin Ling of Vice News and freelance writer Shireen Ahmed.
Vice News Features Editor Justin Ling (@Justin_Ling) and freelance writer Shireen Ahmed (@_shireenahmed_) join Ishmael and Vicky to talk about the week's news.
This week, there's big news from the American women's hockey team on pay equity and big news from the federal government on marijuana legislation. Meanwhile, the Conservative leadership race is in the homestretch with two months to go until the convention: the lows have been low indeed and the highs have been policy debates about supply management.
Stay safe!