Vicky Mochama and Ishmael Daro talk about everything that’s happening in your neck of the woods, if that place is Canada and all the other countries of the world. Each week, join them and special guests to get the finer details of politics, opinion — and which animals you can’t trust.
Safe Space Ep. 7: Keeping up with Kendall's causes and Canada
This week, Vicky and Ishmael are joined by guests Cavern of Secrets' Lauren Mitchell and Media Indigena's Rick Harp.
Cavern of Secrets' Lauren Mitchell (@internetlauren) and Media Indigena's Rick Harp (@theRickHarp) find a safe space this week to talk about telling the Story of Us, failing Canadian history and the cancelling of Pepsi's 'tone-deaf' protest ad with Kendall Jenner.
The word 'circlejerk' comes up more often than you'd think but also exactly as often as needed.
Subscribe on iTunes at itsasafespace.com.
Stay safe!
