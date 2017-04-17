Podcast
Safe Space
Vicky Mochama and Ishmael Daro talk about everything that’s happening in your neck of the woods, if that place is Canada and all the other countries of the world. Each week, join them and special guests to get the finer details of politics, opinion — and which animals you can’t trust.
Safe Space Ep. 8: Jorts are a crime to humanity
Comedian and writer Celeste Yim, and the Toronto Star's Washington bureau chief Daniel Dale are on Safe Space this week.
Is the Rob Ford-Donald Trump comparison unfair to Rob Ford?
Exactly how much money does United Airlines owe David Dao?
And could we be focussing on Russia more?
