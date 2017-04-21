Podcast
Safe Space
Vicky Mochama and Ishmael Daro talk about everything that’s happening in your neck of the woods, if that place is Canada and all the other countries of the world. Each week, join them and special guests to get the finer details of politics, opinion — and which animals you can’t trust.
Safe Space Ep. 9: Pot puns and police tweets
On this week's Safe Space, Vicky and Ishamel share the space with a panel of lawyers to talk pot law, the Jordan ruling and the end of Bill O'Reilly.
"It's always the judgiest people and the most morally superior people who are felled by their own morals."
Criminal defense laywers Annamaria Enenajor and Michael Spratt are on Safe Space this week to talk about pot legislation, the landmark Jordan ruling and whether it's the end of Bill O'Reilly.
