Podcast
Safe Space
Vicky Mochama and Ishmael Daro talk about everything that’s happening in your neck of the woods, if that place is Canada and all the other countries of the world. Each week, join them and special guests to get the finer details of politics, opinion — and which animals you can’t trust.
Safe Space Ep. 10: Ever heard of NAFTA?
This week on the podcast, Vicky and Ishamel tackle Trump's new trade war with guests Sarah Hagi and Ginny Movat.
The Safe Space panel this week discuss Tump’s new trade war, the departure of Mr. Wonderful and the race of your favourite cartoon characters.
Quote: "I'm going to tweet at JK Rowling, "That bitch ass Harry Potter made Dobby die for him and you had the gall to have this house-elves-are-slaves subplot.”
Guests include Vice writer Sarah Hagi (@geekylonglegs) and Ginny Movat (@ginnymovat), senior consultant at Crestview Strategy.
Follow the show on twitter @itsasafespace. Subscribe on iTunes at itsasafespace.com.