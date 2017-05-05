Podcast
Safe Space
Vicky Mochama and Ishmael Daro talk about everything that’s happening in your neck of the woods, if that place is Canada and all the other countries of the world. Each week, join them and special guests to get the finer details of politics, opinion — and which animals you can’t trust.
Safe Space Ep. 11: Wise owls and columnist fouls
On this episode, Vicky and Ishmael sit down with Kady O'Malley, parliamentary reporter for iPolitics and columnist for Vice News.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Parliamentary reporter Kady O'Malley (@kady) joins Ishmael and Vicky this week to talk about the Senate's children's book and the Harjit Sajjan debacle. The panel debates an omnibus bill that may just improve Canadian democracy.
Follow the show on twitter @itsasafespace. Subscribe on iTunes at itsasafespace.com.