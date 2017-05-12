Podcast
Safe Space
Vicky Mochama and Ishmael Daro talk about everything that’s happening in your neck of the woods, if that place is Canada and all the other countries of the world. Each week, join them and special guests to get the finer details of politics, opinion — and which animals you can’t trust.
Safe Space Ep. 12: Cardboard cut-outs and angry beavers
This week, comedian Rebecca Kohler and restaurateur Jen Agg are in the Safe Space.
Comedian and TV writer Rebecca Kohler (@becca_kohler) and restaurateur Jen Agg (@TheBlackHoof) are in the Safe Space to play a special game of Would You Rather, based on stories plucked from the week's news.
Vicky and Ishmael also discuss why editorial cartoons in Canada's newspapers are terrible and only likely to get worse.
Jen Agg's new memoir, I Hear She's A Real Bitch, comes out May 16, and you can stream the entire first season of Workin' Moms on the CBC website.
Follow the show on twitter @itsasafespace. Subscribe on iTunes at itsasafespace.com.