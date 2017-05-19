Podcast
Safe Space
Vicky Mochama and Ishmael Daro talk about everything that’s happening in your neck of the woods, if that place is Canada and all the other countries of the world. Each week, join them and special guests to get the finer details of politics, opinion — and which animals you can’t trust.
Safe Space Ep. 13: Late Night Tweets and Brand Management
This week, columnist Shree Paradkar and human rights activist Amira Elghawaby are in the Safe Space.
Toronto Star columnist Shree Paradkar (@shreeparadkar) and human rights activist Amira Elghawaby (@AmiraElghawaby) are on Safe Space to talk about the "Appropriation Prize" controversy, and whether Jagmeet Singh can save the NDP with his sharp suits and killer Instagram pics.
With Vicky on vacation, Elamin Abdelmahmoud (@elamin88), editor of news curation at BuzzFeed, joined as guest co-host. The panel also talk about what a tough year it's been for Canadian Muslims, even though we now have full Sharia law thanks to Justin Trudeau's government.
Follow the show on twitter @itsasafespace. Subscribe on iTunes at itsasafespace.com.