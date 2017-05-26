Podcast
Safe Space
Vicky Mochama and Ishmael Daro talk about everything that’s happening in your neck of the woods, if that place is Canada and all the other countries of the world. Each week, join them and special guests to get the finer details of politics, opinion — and which animals you can’t trust.
Safe Space Ep. 14: Libertarians and Murderous Babysitters
This week political reporter Alex Boutilier and comedy writer Nick Zarzycki join us in the Safe Space.
On this week's show, Toronto Star national politics reporter Alex Boutilier (@alexboutilier) and comedy writer Nick Zarzycki (@NickZarzycki) join Vicky and Ishmael to talk about the Conservative leadership convention and whether there was foreign money influenced the last federal election in 2015.
The panel also dives into why Canada's liquor laws are so restrictive and terrible, and what John A. Macdonald's babysitter has to do with it.
Follow the show on twitter @itsasafespace. Subscribe on iTunes at itsasafespace.com.
