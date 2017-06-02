Podcast
Safe Space
Vicky Mochama and Ishmael Daro talk about everything that’s happening in your neck of the woods, if that place is Canada and all the other countries of the world. Each week, join them and special guests to get the finer details of politics, opinion — and which animals you can’t trust.
Safe Space Ep. 15: Stephen Harper's Heir And The Looming NDP Family Feud
This week policy wonk Brittany Andrew-Amofah and comedian Ryan McMahon join us in the safe space.
Policy wonk Brittany Andrew-Amofah (@BrittanyAmofah) and comedian Ryan McMahon (@RMComedy) are on Safe Space to talk about the changing of the political guard in Ottawa and in British Columbia, as well as the ongoing failure of the federal government to properly fund social welfare for First Nations children.
Vicky and Ishmael also talk about why Celine Dion should play a bigger part in Canada 150 celebrations.
Follow the show on twitter @itsasafespace. Subscribe on iTunes at itsasafespace.com.