Vicky Mochama and Ishmael Daro talk about everything that’s happening in your neck of the woods, if that place is Canada and all the other countries of the world. Each week, join them and special guests to get the finer details of politics, opinion — and which animals you can’t trust.
Safe Space — Season 2, Ep. 1: Barbie Politics and the Wright Brothers of Pooping
Writers Sarah Hagi and Ashley Csanady join Safe Space to talk about Barbie politics, the tax changes debate and the ongoing saga of Senator Lynn Beyak.
"Please invite me over. I promise I won't shit on your floor."
We're baaaaaack. After a long, all-too quiet summer, Season Two of Safe Space kicks off with a bang.
Writers Sarah Hagi (@geekylonglegs) and Ashley Csanady (@AshleyCsanady) join Ishmael Daro and Vicky Mochama in the Safe Space to talk about Barbie politics, the tax changes debate and the ongoing saga of Senator Lynn Beyak. Welcome back for season two!
