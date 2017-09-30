Podcast
Safe Space
Vicky Mochama and Ishmael Daro talk about everything that’s happening in your neck of the woods, if that place is Canada and all the other countries of the world. Each week, join them and special guests to get the finer details of politics, opinion — and which animals you can’t trust.
Safe Space – Season 2, Ep. 2: Mike Pence's Canada and the End of Anthems
Cheri DiNovo and Murad Hemmadi join to talk about the future of Uber and what lies ahead in the federal NDP leadership race.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Ontario NDP MPP Cheri DiNovo and Macleans associate editor Murad Hemmadi join Vicky and Ishmael to talk about the future of Uber and what lies ahead in the federal NDP leadership race.
Vicky and Ishmael talk about health care and Mike Pence’s recent comments on the Canadian system.
Follow the show on twitter @itsasafespace. Subscribe on iTunes at itsasafespace.com.