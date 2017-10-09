Podcast
Safe Space
Vicky Mochama and Ishmael Daro talk about everything that’s happening in your neck of the woods, if that place is Canada and all the other countries of the world. Each week, join them and special guests to get the finer details of politics, opinion — and which animals you can’t trust.
Safe Space — Season 2, Ep. 4: The Dreadful Whiteness of the NHL and Black America's Quarterback
Vicky and Ishmael talk 'sticking to sports', Cam Newton and the greatness of arrogance along with sports writer and activist Shireen Ahmed, and Toronto Star sports and business reporter Morgan Campbell.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
This week on Safe Space, noted sports enthusiasts Vicky Mochama and Ishmael Daro are talking with Shireen Ahmed (@_shireenahmed_) sports writer, activist, and cohost of Burn It All Down podcast, along with Toronto Star sports and business reporter Morgan Campbell (@MorganPCampbell). This week's episode tackles Cam Newton, the greatness of arrogance, and 'sticking to sports'.
Follow the show on twitter @itsasafespace. Subscribe on iTunes at itsasafespace.com.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'Beautiful' paper towels, 'really smart' Vegas attacker: Trump's most bizarre interview yet?
-
N.S. hospital rewrites wait-time rules after wretched death of Jack Webb
-
This sexually abused migrant worker is now safe — but she insists others aren't
-
Man shot dead in Etobicoke days after fatal shooting in the same area