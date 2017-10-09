Features / Safe Space

Vicky Mochama and Ishmael Daro talk about everything that’s happening in your neck of the woods, if that place is Canada and all the other countries of the world. Each week, join them and special guests to get the finer details of politics, opinion — and which animals you can’t trust.

Safe Space — Season 2, Ep. 4: The Dreadful Whiteness of the NHL and Black America's Quarterback

Vicky and Ishmael talk 'sticking to sports', Cam Newton and the greatness of arrogance along with sports writer and activist Shireen Ahmed, and Toronto Star sports and business reporter Morgan Campbell.

Nashville Predators' P.K. Subban prior to facing the Montreal Canadiens in NHL hockey action, in Montreal on Thursday, March 2, 2017.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

This week on Safe Space, noted sports enthusiasts Vicky Mochama and Ishmael Daro are talking with Shireen Ahmed (@_shireenahmed_) sports writer, activist, and cohost of Burn It All Down podcast, along with Toronto Star sports and business reporter Morgan Campbell (@MorganPCampbell). This week's episode tackles Cam Newton, the greatness of arrogance, and 'sticking to sports'. 

Vicky Mochama/ Metro

