Vicky Mochama and Ishmael Daro talk about everything that’s happening in your neck of the woods, if that place is Canada and all the other countries of the world. Each week, join them and special guests to get the finer details of politics, opinion — and which animals you can’t trust.
Safe Space — Season 2, Ep. 5: Bill's Blind Trust and Jagmeet's Bare Feet
iPolitics reporter Janice Dickson and morning show maven Supriya Dwivedi join the panel to talk about Bill Morneau's very bad week and Quebec's
This week on Safe Space, Vicky Mochama and Ishmael Daro chat with iPolitics reporter Janice Dickson (@janicedickson) and morning show maven Supriya Dwivedi (@supriyadqivedi).
This week's episode tackles the tough week Canada's Finance Minister Bill Morneau had and Quebec's controversial new legislation, known as Bill 62.
Follow the show on twitter @itsasafespace. Subscribe on iTunes at itsasafespace.com.