Features / Safe Space

Podcast

Metro News globe

Safe Space

Vicky Mochama and Ishmael Daro talk about everything that’s happening in your neck of the woods, if that place is Canada and all the other countries of the world. Each week, join them and special guests to get the finer details of politics, opinion — and which animals you can’t trust.

Safe Space — Season 2, Ep. 6: Justin Trudeau and the Terrible Twos

Haudenosaunee comedian/policy wonk Courtney Skye and This magazine editor Erica Lenti join the panel to judge the Liberals from head to socks.

Two years after Justin Trudeau's ascension to power in the 2015 election, Haudenosaunee comedian/policy wonk Courtney Skye (@MOHAWKEMOTIONS) and This magazine editor Erica Lenti (@ericalenti) join Vicky and Ishmael in the Safe Space. The panel proceed to judge the current state of the Liberals from head to socks.

Follow the show on twitter @itsasafespace. Subscribe on iTunes at itsasafespace.com.

Keep up with Ishmael @id4ro and Vicky @vmochama.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular