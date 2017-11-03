Podcast
Safe Space
Vicky Mochama and Ishmael Daro talk about everything that’s happening in your neck of the woods, if that place is Canada and all the other countries of the world. Each week, join them and special guests to get the finer details of politics, opinion — and which animals you can’t trust.
Safe Space Ep. 8: Captain Alberta and the Pizza Wars
This week, Vicky and Ishmael are joined by guests Jen Gerson of the National Post and Buzzfeed reporter Jane Lytvynenko.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
National Post columnist Jen Gerson (@jengerson) and Buzzfeed news reporter Jane Lytvynenko (@JaneLytv) join the panel to talk about Jason Kenney's future in Alberta and whose job it is to keep foreign interference from ruining social media during elections.
Follow the show on twitter @itsasafespace. Subscribe on iTunes at itsasafespace.com.