Vicky Mochama and Ishmael Daro talk about everything that’s happening in your neck of the woods, if that place is Canada and all the other countries of the world. Each week, join them and special guests to get the finer details of politics, opinion — and which animals you can’t trust.
Safe Space — Season 2, Ep. 9: Leaking from Paradise & Mona Lisa Contouring
This week, Vicky and Ishmael are joined by guests Toronto Star investigative reporter Robert Cribb and J-Source managing editor H.G. Watson.
Toronto Star investigative reporter Robert Cribb (@thecribby) and J-Source managing editor H.G. Watson (@HG_Watson) are here to talk about the Paradise Papers and how the global elite hide their wealth from the taxman, as well as whether the CBC's new version of The National can save the evening newscast.
Also, Ishmael and Vicky talk about Drake's bizarre handbag habit.
Follow the show on twitter @itsasafespace. Subscribe on iTunes at itsasafespace.com.
