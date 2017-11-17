Features / Safe Space

Vicky Mochama and Ishmael Daro talk about everything that’s happening in your neck of the woods, if that place is Canada and all the other countries of the world. Each week, join them and special guests to get the finer details of politics, opinion — and which animals you can’t trust.

Safe Space — Season 2, Ep. 10: Canadian TV and Blake Shelton's Sex Appeal

This week, Vicky and Ishmael are joined by Chatelaine senior writer Sarah Boesveld and writer/comedian Jordan Sowunmi.

Blake Shelton the sexiest man on the planet? Debatable.

This week in the Safe Space, Chatelaine senior writer Sarah Boesveld (@sarahboesveld) and writer/comedian Jordan Sowunmi (@jordanisjoso) join Vicky and Ishmael to dive into nostalgia for classic Canadian TV and why there are so few great Canadian shows being made today.

Then the panelists puzzle over how Blake Shelton became People magazine's "Sexiest Man Alive" and whether country music is actually any good.

Follow the show on twitter @itsasafespace. Subscribe on iTunes at itsasafespace.com.

Keep up with Ishmael @id4ro and Vicky @vmochama

