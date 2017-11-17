Podcast
Safe Space
Vicky Mochama and Ishmael Daro talk about everything that’s happening in your neck of the woods, if that place is Canada and all the other countries of the world. Each week, join them and special guests to get the finer details of politics, opinion — and which animals you can’t trust.
Safe Space — Season 2, Ep. 10: Canadian TV and Blake Shelton's Sex Appeal
This week, Vicky and Ishmael are joined by Chatelaine senior writer Sarah Boesveld and writer/comedian Jordan Sowunmi.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
This week in the Safe Space, Chatelaine senior writer Sarah Boesveld (@sarahboesveld) and writer/comedian Jordan Sowunmi (@jordanisjoso) join Vicky and Ishmael to dive into nostalgia for classic Canadian TV and why there are so few great Canadian shows being made today.
Then the panelists puzzle over how Blake Shelton became People magazine's "Sexiest Man Alive" and whether country music is actually any good.
Follow the show on twitter @itsasafespace. Subscribe on iTunes at itsasafespace.com.
Most Popular
-
Passenger pigeons were a formidable flock until they weren't and scientists now know why
-
Toronto police release graphic video of pedestrian being struck
-
Woman with life-threatening injuries after being hit in Halifax crosswalk, teenage driver arrested
-