Vicky Mochama and Ishmael Daro talk about everything that’s happening in your neck of the woods, if that place is Canada and all the other countries of the world. Each week, join them and special guests to get the finer details of politics, opinion — and which animals you can’t trust.

Safe Space — Season 2, Ep. 11: Canada's Broken Prison System

Vicky Mochama and Ishmael Daro are back! This week, they're taking on immigration detention, solitary confinement, the impact that 'stolen generations' have on Canada's racialized communities, and much more.

A view of the Collins Bay Institution from the inside in Kingston, Ont., on Tuesday May 10, 2016.

THE CANADIAN/Lars Hagberg

Ths week on Safe Space, Vicky Mochama and Ishmael Daro invite Reuters investigative reporter Anna Mehler Paperny and Sharmeen Khan of the End Immigration Detention Network onto the show to discuss the problems, reforms and future of Canada's prison system. 

Afterwards, the panel shares bad takes on Jane Austen, whether newly-engaged Meghan Markle should get to keep acting, and what the 'reality TV hellscape' hath wrought upon the world.

Follow the show on twitter @itsasafespace. Subscribe on iTunes at itsasafespace.com.

Keep up with Ishmael @id4ro and Vicky @vmochama

