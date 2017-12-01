Podcast
Safe Space
Vicky Mochama and Ishmael Daro talk about everything that’s happening in your neck of the woods, if that place is Canada and all the other countries of the world. Each week, join them and special guests to get the finer details of politics, opinion — and which animals you can’t trust.
Safe Space — Season 2, Ep. 12: Bad News Drip Drip and Segregating the Issue
Vicky Mochama and Ishmael Daro are back! This week, along with two guests, they talk about the recent shake up in the newspaper industry and the significance behind an apology from the state.
This week on Safe Space, Vicky Mochama and Ishmael Daro inviteDaily Xtra reporter Arshy Mann (@ArshyMann) and iPolitics Parliamentary reporter Beatrice Britneff (@bbritneff) onto the show to discuss Canada's newspaper industry and the value of a public apology for past wrongs committed by the state.
