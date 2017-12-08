Podcast
Safe Space
Vicky Mochama and Ishmael Daro talk about everything that’s happening in your neck of the woods, if that place is Canada and all the other countries of the world. Each week, join them and special guests to get the finer details of politics, opinion — and which animals you can’t trust.
Safe Space — Season 2, Ep. 13: Lena Dunham's Lamby and Adidas-style Racism
Another year of the Safe Space podcast is in the books.
In the season finale, Vicky Mochama and Ishmael Daro invite are joined by writer Kyrell Grant (@imbobswaget) and comedian Lauren Mitchell (@internetlauren) to talk about their favourite news stories of the year.
Let's just say they went out with a bang.
Follow the show on twitter @itsasafespace. Subscribe on iTunes at itsasafespace.com.